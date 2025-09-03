Winter Park man arrested after pocketing millions of dollars in investment loans from victims: FDLE

The Brief Benjamin Clawson, 74, has been arrested on charges related to organized scheme to defraud and the unlawful use of unregistered securities. Clawson, of Winter Park, allegedly pocketed several million dollars of investment loans from victims over the last several years. Officials said Clawson would solicit real estate investments through cash and bridge loans, and promised the victims a guaranteed return, which never happened.



A 74-year-old Winter Park man has been arrested after he allegedly pocketed several million dollars of investment loans from victims over the last several years.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) began its investigation into 74-year-old Benjamin Clawson in October 2023. Agents said they received information that Clawson would solicit real estate investments through cash and bridge loans, and promised the victims a guaranteed return, which never happened.

Through an investigation, officials said several million dollars obtained by Clawson from the victims did not go to any legitimate investment. Instead, they were allegedly used by Clawson to his personal benefit.

FDLE Fort Myers agents obtained an arrest warrant for Clawson, and he was taken into custody on Aug. 28 in Winter Park by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). He was then taken to the Orange County Jail.

Benjamin Clawson (Credit: Orange County Jail)

Clawson faces charges related to organized scheme to defraud and the unlawful use of unregistered securities.

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, and the investigation remains active.

The investigation is a joint effort between FDLE, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).