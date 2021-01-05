Winter Park residents sound off on Henderson Hotel proposal

A proposal to build a large hotel in Winter Park turned into a late-night debate at a Planning and Zoning hearing.

It’s quiet and peaceful in the Lake Killarney neighborhood, but there’s an uproar, over a proposal to build a 5 story hotel.

Winter Park residents on Tuesday spoke out at a hearing trying to prevent the zoning from being changed from residential and office to commercial.

"We can’t live in our home and enjoy it when we live 140 feet from the ballroom, which is going to be serving alcohol," said resident Dave Dickerson, with his wife, Sarah, in agreement. "We live in a nice and quiet little neighborhood and this is going to bring noise."

Resident Leon Huffman said he is surprised the city is taking the issue up a second time.

"It just does not belong on Lake Killarney. It’s a very beautiful hotel that belongs in Disney World."

The Winter Park Historic Hotels Group would build the 132-room Henderson Hotel with historic charm, along U.S. Highway 17-92 next to the Hillstone Restaurant.

Developer Adam Wonus explained, "I think we have an opportunity to share with future generations what so many families felt years ago."

They would demolish an old motel, offices, and several homes to make way for the hotel, with a ballroom and parking garage and park for residents.

"I think with the addition of the Henderson Hotel, the park, as well as our 24-hour security, this becomes one of Winter Park’s most amazing places to live," Wonus added.

Resident Danielle Payne agreed.

"I think it’s beautiful. I love it. It pays homage to our history of Winter Park with its name. It’s going to bring money and energy into our community that we all so much need," he said,

Others are worried the values of their homes will decrease, along with their quality of life on Lake Killarney.

"It makes me sad," Sarah Dickerson said. "We’ve spent so much time on the lake with our kids in this nice quiet neighborhood and it won’t be the same after they build the hotel."

