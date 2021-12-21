Winter Park hosting Cheez-It Bowl Parade of Bands on Wednesday

article

Winter Park is playing host to the 13th Cheez-It Bowl Parade of Bands, featuring school bands from Iowa State University and Clemson University, Wednesday, December 29, at 11 a.m.

As a prelude to the bowl game at 5:45 p.m. at Camping World Stadium, school bands, cheerleaders and mascots will march through downtown Winter Park.

From 9:30 to 11 a.m., Interlachen Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Fairbanks and New England avenues. Lyman Avenue will be closed between Knowles and Interlachen avenues, for the band staging area. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Morse Boulevard will be closed to through traffic between Park and New York avenues.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Park and Lyman avenues, heading north on Park Avenue through downtown Winter Park. After turning west onto Garfield Avenue, they will proceed into Central Park where they will perform for all fans to enjoy.



Street closures will reopen immediately after the parade has safely passed. However, Morse Boulevard and a portion of Park Avenue between Morse Boulevard and Canton Avenue will remain closed for the duration of the parade. Side street entrances on to Park Avenue will also be closed as the parade approaches each intersection.



The Cheez-It Bowl is operated by Florida Citrus Sports. For information regarding Florida Citrus Sports and to purchase tickets for upcoming events, please access floridacitrussports.com.

