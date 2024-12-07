Winter Park cabinet business burns in early morning fire

Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue are investigating after a fire broke out at a Winter Park business early Saturday morning.

It happened at T-Square Woodworking located in the 7300 block of Aloma Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Owner Randy Turbin spoke with FOX 35 and said he has been in Florida for over 30 years after moving from New York and is devastated as he had work projects planned for the holidays.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Officials said there were no injuries.