Police urge vigilance after dinnertime burglars hit 8 Winter Park homes within 3 weeks

Eight homes in the Winter Park area have been burglarized within a 3-week period, and police are searching for answers.

The Winter Park Police Department sent a warning memo to residents about these dinnertime burglaries that have plagued the Phelps/Lakemont Avenue area in January. The burglaries have all occurred in this 1- to 2-mile radius between the evening hours of 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The suspects in two separate burglaries appear to wear a similar style of clothing that lets them blend in with landscaping crews or pest control service workers in the area, police said.

Police said a residential burglary was reported between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the 1600 block of Mayfield Avenue, and other additional burglaries were reported within a 2-mile radius during the week of Jan. 12-21.

Residents are urged to review their video surveillance cameras from the past couple of weeks and report any suspicious incidents to the Winter Park Police Department.

"Please remember to activate your alarm systems and video surveillance cameras when leaving your residence, regardless of the length of time you will be away," police said.

Photo: Winter Park Police Department

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects from the Jan. 18 burglary (pictured below and in the video player above) are urged to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or online at crimeline.org.