Winter Park boutique changing business model to stay afloat

Businesses on Park Avenue in Winter Park are struggling, but one store says they've changed their business model to help them stay afloat.

A Winter Park boutique, Charyli, would normally be selling high-end outfits to go out and dresses for summer weddings, but they've completely changed their inventory to keep customers coming in. The store is now filled with hoodies, sweats, masks, and bathing suits as people stay home and students are learning virtually.

"Leisurewear had never meant much to me until COVID," said owner Lisa West. "We quickly readjusted our assortment and started buying a lot of the comfy sweatshirts and sweatpants. We bought a lot more graphic tees."

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses in Winter Park hard. Six businesses on the popular Park Avenue have shut down because of the pandemic.

"It’s sad. It’s depressing," said West. "I go in and out the back door so I don’t have to see all the paper in the windows."

West hopes her efforts will keep her business afloat.

"Today I’m not worried," said West. "But, we’re taking one day at a time."

