Winter-like temperatures hit Central Florida: Will it stick around for Thanksgiving?

Despite a chilly start to Wednesday, Central Florida saw temperatures rebound in the afternoon.

Tonight, increased clouds will keep temperatures a bit more elevated, so the trend of chilly weather eases up just a bit. Again, a few overnight showers are possible near the coast, and chances remain on the lower end at 20% or less.

Thanksgiving Day will be very pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the region.

The NEXT BIG THING coming to Central Florida is another cooling front. The system is located in the midsection of the nation on Wednesday morning and will continue plowing east through the late week.

The cold front will slide through on Friday with an injection of colder air overnight Friday into Saturday.

Rain chances look slim to none with this front as well. Saturday morning starts off chilly with highs Saturday rising only into the mid-upper 60s during that time. If you are traveling today for Thanksgiving, expect relatively quiet weather across the nation. In Central Florida, Thanksgiving Day will bring a high near 73 with some mixed skies.

