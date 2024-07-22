Expand / Collapse search

Winning lottery ticket worth over $64,000 sold at Florida Publix

By Christie St. Vil
Updated  July 22, 2024 1:07pm EDT
PALM BAY, Fla. - Someone in Brevard County is more than a thousand dollars richer. 

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Publix located at 3450 Bayside Lake Boulevard SE in Palm Bay, according to the Florida Lottery. 

The winning ticket was worth $64,444.81. 

RELATED: Lottery ticket worth $35K sold at Publix in Polk County

Saturday evening's winning numbers were 13-16-91-25-31. 

Another Fantasy 5 player in Tallahasee also matched five numbers. That winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket and was purchased at Circle K at 6706 Thomasville Road. 

As of Monday afternoon, neither ticket had been claimed. 

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.