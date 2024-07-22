Winning lottery ticket worth over $64,000 sold at Florida Publix

Someone in Brevard County is more than a thousand dollars richer.

A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Publix located at 3450 Bayside Lake Boulevard SE in Palm Bay, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket was worth $64,444.81.

Saturday evening's winning numbers were 13-16-91-25-31.

Another Fantasy 5 player in Tallahasee also matched five numbers. That winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket and was purchased at Circle K at 6706 Thomasville Road.

As of Monday afternoon, neither ticket had been claimed.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.