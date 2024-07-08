Lottery ticket worth $35K sold at Publix in Polk County

Stream FOX 35:

A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Publix in Polk County over the weekend.

The Fantasy 5 ticket for Sunday's evening drawing, which was worth $35,252.68, was sold at the grocery store at 884 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven, according to the Florida Lottery. It was a free Quick Pick ticket.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 1-4-11-25-27.

Two other winning tickets for this drawing worth the same amount were also sold in Florida:

Publix, 15050 Sandpiper Lane, Naples

Winn-Dixie, 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Westlake

Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.