Lottery ticket worth $35K sold at Publix in Polk County
Stream FOX 35:
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Publix in Polk County over the weekend.
The Fantasy 5 ticket for Sunday's evening drawing, which was worth $35,252.68, was sold at the grocery store at 884 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven, according to the Florida Lottery. It was a free Quick Pick ticket.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 1-4-11-25-27.
Two other winning tickets for this drawing worth the same amount were also sold in Florida:
- Publix, 15050 Sandpiper Lane, Naples
- Winn-Dixie, 5060 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, Westlake
Fantasy 5 drawings are held daily at 1:05 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.