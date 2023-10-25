Winning $2M lottery ticket sold at Central Florida Publix
article
DAVENPORT, Fla. - Someone is $2 million richer after scoring a winning $2 million Powerball ticket at a Central Florida Publix.
The winning Powerball ticket with the Powerplay add-on was sold at a Publix at 6075 Highway 17-92 in Davenport.
The numbers drawn were 18-21-25-46-64.
Currently, the estimated jackpot for the Powerball is $85 million. No winning tickets were sold in Monday's drawing.
The next drawing is on Wednesday, October 25 with an estimated jackpot of $100 million.