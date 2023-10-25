Expand / Collapse search

Winning $2M lottery ticket sold at Central Florida Publix

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando
article

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: A Powerball ticket is seen on a counter after being purchased in a store on October 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Wednesdays Powerball drawing will be an approximately $1.2 billion jackpot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Expand

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Someone is $2 million richer after scoring a winning $2 million Powerball ticket at a Central Florida Publix. 

The winning Powerball ticket with the Powerplay add-on was sold at a Publix at 6075 Highway 17-92 in Davenport. 

The numbers drawn were 18-21-25-46-64. 

Currently, the estimated jackpot for the Powerball is $85 million. No winning tickets were sold in Monday's drawing. 

The next drawing is on Wednesday, October 25 with an estimated jackpot of $100 million. 