New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest arrested in LA

article

Former NFL star Willie McGinest was arrested and charged with a felony after he turned himself into authorities Monday, jail records show.

The former linebacker turned himself into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's station in West Hollywood around 7:30 a.m. According to TMZ, he is charged in connection with an assault that reportedly occurred within the past two weeks.

His bail was set at $30,000.

SUGGESTED: Tampa police issue arrest warrant for former Buccaneer Antonio Brown for domestic battery

The Long Beach native played at the University of Southern California and played for 15 seasons in the NFL. He is a New England Patriots legend, having won three Super Bowls with the franchise during his 12 years with the team. In 2015, he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

