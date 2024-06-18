Reactions pour in on passing of baseball great Willie Mays

Willie Mays never ceased to wow the crowd when he went up to bat.

Mays, the electrifying "Say Hey Kid" whose singular combination of talent, drive, and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93.

Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had died earlier in the afternoon.

"My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," son Michael Mays said in a statement released by the club."I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life’s blood."

His passing devastated the baseball world and the world at large.

Mays died two days before a game between the Giants and St. Louis Cardinals to honor the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.

REACTIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

St Louis Cardinals: "We join the baseball community in mourning the passing of the legendary Willie Mays. Our hearts go out to the @SFGiants and all of Willie’s family and friends."

Former All-Star CC Sabathia said, "I’ll never forget this day when I walked in and heard, "that’s that boy who wears his hat like this." RIP Willie Mays. You changed the game forever and inspired kids like me to chase our dream. Thank you for everything that you did on and off the field. Always in our hearts."

Magic Johnson: "I'm devastated to hear about the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays, one of the main reasons I fell in love with baseball. Cookie and I are praying for his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."

California Gov. and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom: "Mays was more than just a baseball icon. He broke barriers and inspired millions of Americans — setting records, bringing joy to countless fans, and becoming a role model for a generation of future athletes." He added, "His impact extends far beyond baseball. He became an integral part of San Francisco’s cultural fabric and a cherished member of our community. His legacy will forever be intertwined with the legacy of the city he loved."

Barry Bonds told the Associated Press: "I am beyond devastated and overcome with emotion. I have no words to describe what you mean to me - you helped shape me to be who I am today. Thank you for being my Godfather and always being there. Give my dad a big hug for me. Rest in peace Willie. I love you forever."

The San Jose Earthquakes" The Earthquakes family is deeply saddened by the news of @SFGiants icon Willie Mays’ passing and sends our heartfelt condolences to his family. He was a true legend of baseball who made a profound impact on the sport and inspired generations of Bay Area communities on and off the field."

LA Dodgers: "The Dodgers pay tribute to the incomparable Willie Mays. From the East Coast to the West Coast, he dazzled baseball fans, leaving behind cherished memories for generations. For the Dodgers, there was no finer rival. We mourn his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.