Volusia County could make masks in schools optional next school year

Volusia County School Board members discussed the future of face masks in the classroom during a workshop Tuesday afternoon.

Board members had mixed emotions on a possible change, with some saying the current policy should be rescinded effective July 1.

One board member disagreed, saying the policy should stay. Others said they were torn on the decision.

At the end of the workshop, board members directed the district’s attorney to amend the current policy to make masks optional effective July 1.

Board members will officially vote on the language in the policy at the next school board meeting, which is on May 11.

If it moves forward, the change would affect summer school students.