Will the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack affect Florida gas prices?

A cyberattack on a major U.S. pipeline could cause a fuel shortage in some states, AAA says.

Colonial Pipeline said the attack took place Friday and also affected some of its information technology systems. The company transports gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and home heating oil from refineries primarily located on the Gulf Coast through pipelines running from Texas to New Jersey.

They explained that the attack forced the pipeline to temporarily halt all operations on a major pipeline that delivers roughly 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast.

Right now, multiple federal agencies are said to be investigating the hack.

Colonial has not yet offered a timeline on when the pipeline may reopen.

A photo of Colonial Pipeline tanks. (Photo: Colonial Pipeline Company)

Thankfully, AAA said that Florida is not dependent on the Colonial Pipeline for gas. Most of the Sunshine State's gas comes from Gulf Coast refineries so supply should remain stable.

The current average gas price per gallon statewide is $2.88 – the highest price so far this year.

