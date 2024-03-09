Wildlife experts concerned over rise in injured pelicans along Florida Coast: 'Highly unusual'

Wildlife experts in Brevard County have observed a concerning trend in discovering dead or wounded animals along the shoreline, stretching from Cocoa Beach to Sebastian Inlet.

There are suspicions that the injuries may be intentional, prompting Dr. April Greer of the Florida Wildlife Hospital in Melbourne to express alarm.

Dr. Greer noted that while the hospital routinely cares for injured animals, a recent surge in cases, particularly involving birds, is unprecedented.

"We got in over 20 birds in just a very short time frame, mostly within two or three days that week," she revealed.

X-ray images revealed severe injuries, such as fractured wings, in pelicans admitted earlier this month.

"The bones are actually sticking through the skin," Dr. Greer said, highlighting the unusual nature of the injuries. "They were broken in multiple places. So that's highly unusual."

Concerns grew as more pelicans exhibited similar injuries, with some succumbing to their wounds. Dr. Greer emphasized the specificity of the injuries on each pelican, raising suspicions of a potentially unnatural event.

Investigations into the matter are underway, with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Blue World Research Institute examining all possibilities, including human involvement in causing the injuries. Dr. Greer expressed distress at the thought of intentional harm to wildlife.

"To think that it's intentional is certainly very upsetting."

If you have any information about the injured birds, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or submit a tip at MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert.