'WILD NEWS': Albino alligators hatch for the second time in Florida

Check out this wild news! Baby albino alligators hatched for the second time at Wild Florida.

According to a Facebook post shared by Wild Florida, an animal park with boat tours and alligator-handling shows, they have welcomed two new albino alligators hatchlings by their adult albino alligator parents "Snowflake and Blizzard."

"With our Croc Squad overseeing these eggs, we're hoping that these alligators will help engage more visitors, locals and tourists alike, with their environment," said co-owner and co-founder Sam Haught.

Albino alligators are rare animals for visitors to see in Central Florida, due to the lack of melanin these animals produce, their skin is completely white and sensitive to sunlight. Wild Florida keeps these rare species in a climate-controlled exhibit with shade and a heating lamp to keep them comfortable. The average period of time it takes for alligator eggs to incubate is 60 days - and these two eggs have hatched after months of incubation.

When can I visit these albino alligators?

Gator Park is expected to put the hatchlings on exhibit at a later date, according to the Wild Florida website.

How much will it cost?

Admissions to Gator Park are $12 for adults and Florida residents receive admission for $5 year-round.

