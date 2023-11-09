Wild hogs tearing up yards in Sanford neighborhood

It's getting hogwild in Sanford. The animals have been tearing up yards in the neighborhood, causing damage to residents' properties on Klondike Place in Sanford.

"The boars started up here a few weeks ago and over time it has gotten progressively worse. As you can see, there’s like no lawn anymore," said Theron Lasher, whose front yard was destroyed by the wild hogs.

One resident who has lived on the street for a few years says he usually sees them in the Fall, but this year it seems like they're causing more damage than in previous years. Last October, FOX 35 News reported on wild hogs on the same street in Sanford after Hurricane Ian.

"I’ve hunted all my life. I know how they act and how to stay away from them. They're doing what they do. This is their behavior," added Kevin, another resident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife doesn't remove wild hogs, but the agency says they're not a protected species, so people can trap and hunt them year-round. FWC also suggests residents put up a fence to stop the hogs from getting to their yards.