Wild crash in Osceola County sends 3 to hospital, leaves 6 cars damaged
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A dramatic crash in Osceola County Wednesday afternoon left three people injured, and six vehicles damaged, authorities said.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle swerved off the road, struck a sign, and slammed into multiple parked cars before overturning in the parking lot.
The backstory:
The incident occurred at the AutoZone near the intersection of Osceola Parkway and Old Dixie Highway in Kissimmee when a driver reportedly lost control of their car.
A man who happened to be standing nearby was struck by the out-of-control vehicle. Emergency responders transported the pedestrian, the driver, and a passenger to a local hospital. Officials say all three are expected to recover from their injuries.
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A FOX 35 News crew observed significant damage to the vehicles in the parking lot, and investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the driver to lose control. At this time, no charges have been filed.
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Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious and aware, particularly in parking lots and commercial areas where there may be pedestrians.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.