Wild cat waits as alligator crosses path in Florida

article

A Florida man was out for a run when he came across quite a wild sight!

Darren J. Casteel was doing a 10 mile run on Panther Point Trail in Winter Haven last month when he spotted what he thinks was a Florida panther and an alligator within feet other each other.

Casteel snapped a photo showing the large cat sitting on the path as the large gator walked by.

Viewers were stunned by the image.

"I hope you turned and ran the other direction after snapping the pic!" wrote on commentor.

It's not certain what type of cat Casteel saw, but the photo is pretty cool nonetheless.