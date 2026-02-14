Smoke affecting visibility in area of Ocala National Forest, officials say

article

The Brief Fire officials responded to the area on Saturday around 3:35 p.m. The smoke is affecting visibilityamong FL-19, according to officials.



The U.S. Forest Fire is advising locals of heavy smoke affecting visibility in the area of the Ocala National Forest.

Fire officials initially responded out to the area on Saturday around 3:35 p.m.

(U.S. Forest Service Photo)

Heavy smoke is impacting the area of FL-19 near Salt Springs and pausing travel on the road, according to officials. The smoke is also in the area of Lake George, affecting boater visibility.

Officials said two dozers and two helicopters responded to the area to help with control. Firefighter operations are expected to continue throughout Saturday night.

Forest officials said the cause of the fire is said to be accidental by a human.