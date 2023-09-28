'Caught everyone by surprise': Community up in arms about Avalon Park YMCA closure

The Avalon Park YMCA is closing, and the community is up in arms. Some are even planning a protest, even though another fitness center is supposed to take over this space.

Ana Jarquin, a YMCA member, said she loves the group fitness classes the Avalon Park YMCA offers, but beyond that, she says it’s just a great community there at the center.

"You’re greeted with warmth, and it’s sincere," said Jarquin.

Jack Salisbury went to the YMCA in Avalon Park for six years. A post he made on Facebook about its closure garnered hundreds of comments. So why are people so upset?

"It’s a small gym, but it’s right at the heart of downtown, so it’s really good for the community," Salisbury explained. "It’s really important for elderly people in the community. They might not have their own transportation, so it’s really convenient for them to be able to walk there during the day."

The YMCA emailed its members, saying, "Market conditions driving higher costs have unfortunately surpassed what we as a community-based nonprofit organization are able to afford."

People aren’t taking it well.

"It caught everyone by surprise," said Jarquin.

"People are upset that a pillar of the community is gone," explained Salisbury.

A lot of people online took the YMCA’s email message to mean the rent at the space was going up. The development and management team that owns the building, Avalon Park Group, said the YMCA didn’t bring up rent at all during their last lease meeting. APG also said it’s been a strong supporter of the YMCA for 20 years, helping them out with subsidies on rent, scholarships, and more.

APG said in a statement that the space will still be reserved for a fitness center, adding, "Current members will see an improvement in equipment, lower rates, and more accessible hours."

However, Jarquin wonders what will happen with all its employees, and the other programs the Y ran.

"I hope it can work out," said Jarquin. "I hope the instructors can stay because they’re so good and so dedicated."

In an email to its members, the YMCA said it would "continue to seek ways to serve the Avalon Park area through youth sports and community programs," and said it’ll still have youth sports this fall.

As for the workers, the YMCA said it will be able to interview for available positions in the coming weeks.

Avalon Park Group said it’ll have more details about the transition in the next few weeks.

FOX 35 News reached out to the YMCA of Central Florida but didn’t hear back. The YMCA’s last day is October 28.