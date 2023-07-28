These Barbie dolls will earn you the most cash, if you sell now

Barbie dolls have been around since 1959, and interest in them rises and falls. You can bet right now, that interest is way up.

Mattel, the company that makes Barbie dolls, doesn’t have earning reports yet that reflect sales since the movie’s release. But Central Florida stores like MacroBaby say dolls have been flying off the shelves.

MacroBaby Store Manager Daniela Pires said the store even set up a Barbie backdrop, so people could come in and take pictures as they shopped

"It’s been great. People asking for it, and customers are coming all the time. Everybody’s a fan of Barbie."

And if you’ve still got some of your old Barbies on hand, you’re in luck.

Joel Magee, a pop culture expert who goes by the name Toy Scout, told me his phone has been ringing off the hook.

"There’s a lot of people that are like, ‘I’ve had all these Barbies for all these years, they’ve been sitting in the closet. I’d like to get rid of them because it looks like there’s a lot of interest in Barbie,’" he explained. "On the other hand, people have been calling me up, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve really been wanting for my collection all these years. Could you find this Barbie, could you find that Barbie?’ It’s kind of a perfect storm of both."

He says the older or rarer the doll is, the more it’ll be worth. Think special editions, dolls from the 60s.

He also says this trend of abrupt sale spikes isn’t unique to Barbie.

"Every time you see a new movie come out that there was a toy associated with it, that’s where the huge interest spikes. Star Wars, of course, the same thing with that," said Magee. "Indiana Jones just came out, and all of a sudden, everyone wants Indiana Jones toys. Mission Impossible, same thing there."

Magee also said that a huge spike in sales will probably only stick around for a few weeks, but overall, that increase in interest could stick around for a while.