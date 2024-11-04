Where to vote in Florida: Find your polling location on Election Day

Millions of people have already cast their ballots ahead of the November election. More will head to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast their vote for president, as well as a number of other federal, state, and local races.

During early voting, which has ended, voters could vote at several precincts within their county. On Election Day, Florida voters must vote at their assigned polling location. Do you know where yours is? If not, no worries. We can help.

When do the polls open on Election Day, Nov 5?

Polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (a few Florida counties in the Panhandle are on Central Standard Time). As long as you are in line at a polling location before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What voters can and cannot do at the polls

What do I need to vote?

To vote in the general election in Florida, you need to bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature on it. That includes a driver’s license, identification card, U.S. passport, military ID, student ID, debit or credit card, or retirement center identification. The key is that it has a photo and signature on it. Click here for more info.

Where can I vote near me?

On Election Day, you must vote at your assigned polling location. To find your polling precinct, visit your Supervisor of Elections website below and look up your voter registration.

How do I report alleged voter fraud or a polling problem?

Voters who observe issues at the polls or are concerned about election fraud should call the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1-877-868-3737. It operates Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also file a complaint with the Florida Divisions of Election website.

Election Results: When will the results be released?

Polls close in Florida at 7 p.m. local time (most counties are in the Eastern Time Zone, though a few in the Panhandle fall under the Central Time Zone). Within 30 minutes of polls closing, preliminary results should start to be released, according to the Florida Division of Elections, and updates will be provided every 45 minutes.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: