Where to report occupancy violations when social distancing isn't being practiced

FOX 35 investigated who you should call if you witness a violation of the social distancing capacity restrictions.

“If you go someplace where proper social distancing protocols are not being followed, especially if they are egregious violations, by all means, report that to law enforcement,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference.

The sheriff’s offices in Orange, Seminole and Lake Counties want you to call their non-emergency numbers, not 9-1-1, as soon as you see something so they can check it out.

Or, you can report it to the state agency that deals with business licensing, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The website has a form you can fill out.

Other counties in our area have launched their own hotlines for reporting violations.

“I don’t have exact numbers, but I can tell you that I’ve been receiving hundreds of calls as of yesterday, if not more,” Alachua County spokesman Mark Sexton said.

Residents in Alachua County can dial 3-1-1 for the county’s violation reporting and question hotline.

“It’s really kind of a one-stop shop for finding out what you need to do and if they don’t know the answer, they know where to send you to get the answer,” Sexton said. “It doesn’t replace 911. If you have a medical emergency, you still want to call 911, but 311 takes some of the pressure off 911 and leaves those lines open for true emergencies.”