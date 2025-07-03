When will it rain in Florida? Tropically infused storms drenching state, Southeast through July 4th weekend

The Brief A possible tropical system is expected to bring heavy rain to Central Florida. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 60% chance of development over the next seven days. Regardless of development, Florida faces the greatest threat of flooding through Friday, July 4.



Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say a weak area of low pressure could form near the southeastern U.S. Atlantic or Gulf coasts this weekend and there is an increasing chance it could gradually strengthen into a tropical or subtropical depression as it stalls over Florida. NHC gives the system a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours, and a 60% chance over the next seven days.

Because of this system, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across Central Florida throughout the week. The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Thursday and Friday as Weather Impact Days.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Thursday has been designated a Weather Impact Day by the FOX 35 Storm Team. We're dry to start this morning in Central Florida, but don't get too used to it.

Waves of afternoon showers and storms are on the way, with isolated downpours popping up around noon today near the Interstate 75 corridor. These will gradually move further to the east, growing more widespread and heavier as they do so.

Rain chances will peak at 70%, with the timing of the best chances of rain taking place from 3-9 p.m. There will be short breaks and dry time, so widespread all-day rain won't be the case.

However, with the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, heavy downpours can be expected. A lot of rain will fall over short periods of time.

What will the weather look like for the Fourth of July?

What's next:

There won't be a complete and total washout for Thursday or Friday, but the storms will definitely impact any outdoor plans.

A few showers will be in and around the area throughout the morning, but the highest chances of rain will be from 1-8 p.m. There will be some dry spots and breaks in the rain, but they will not last long, as multiple waves are set to roll in.

It will be a close call for any fireworks shows, as scattered showers will still be likely as the sun sets. That being said, there has been a noticeable trend in the data of showers becoming at least lighter around 8-9 p.m., if not completely drying out in some spots.

We'll continue to keep you posted.

What will the weather look like for the holiday weekend?

Looking Ahead:

Tropical moisture will continue to bring waves and rounds of heavy downpours and storms into the weekend.

By the time the weekend wraps up, we're expecting to have accumulated around 2-4 inches of rain across Central Florida.

The best chances of rain will begin around noon and last through around 9 p.m.

Again, there will be breaks in the rain, but when it does rain the downpours will be heavy and dump a lot of rain over a short timeframe.

How much rain will the Orlando area get?

Local perspective:

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across Central Florida throughout the week.

Rainfall totals will vary across the region, but several inches are expected to fall in nearly every county by the weekend.

RELATED: TIMELINE: When will tropical rain arrive in Orlando, and how long will it last?

Coastal areas from the eastern Florida Panhandle southward through the Big Bend and into the Sarasota area will likely see the highest rain totals this week. Parts of Florida's Big Bend from about the Perry area through Cedar Key may receive as much as 6 to 10 inches.

Heavy rain is also expected along the Atlantic Coast of Florida from south of Jacksonville through Daytona Beach, as well as in communities along the Space Coast from Cocoa Beach to Melbourne.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Daily downpours and storms are likely, and meteorologists say the wet weather won’t be confined to the usual afternoon hours.

The exact timing for the heaviest rain still needs to be fine-tuned as we move through this week, but models show several inches of rain could fall over the next seven days. By Saturday, as the tropical moisture moves over the Atlantic Ocean, the chances of a tropical depression forming off the Southeast United States increases.

Big picture view:

AAA projects a record 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel during the July Fourth weekend, driven by the holiday falling on a Friday.

Flooding, rain, lightning, and possible flight delays are poised to impact travel from Florida along the eastern seaboard. Cities from Tampa and Orlando to New York and Boston may see weather-related disruptions, making travel logistics challenging nationwide.

Fireworks will be dampened across Central Florida with the likelihood of heavy rain.

2025 Atlantic storm names

Dig deeper:

Whenever the next named storm develops in the Atlantic Basin, it will get the name Chantal.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar