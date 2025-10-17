Expand / Collapse search

What's For Dinner: Rich's Beef Short Ribs

Published  October 17, 2025 2:29pm EDT
Rich in Altamonte Springs shared his recipe for grilling short ribs on the charcoal grill.

Summer may be ending, but that doesn't have to mean the end of grilling season. And beef short ribs are always good year-round.

Rich Clark in Altamonte Springs sent us his recipe for beef short ribs on the charcoal grill. 

"The main thing with anything going on the grill is to make a nice rub. To add flavor and tenderize. I use a very simple one. Salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, smoked paprika, cayenne, and brown sugar. I usually let it set while I light the charcoal. Then soak the pecan wood used for the smoking process. I like pecan as it is light and adds a wonderful earthy, nutty flavor," he wrote.

"Then it is all up to the grill to do its job: low and slow. I think these ribs took about two and a half hours to complete."

