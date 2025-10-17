What's For Dinner: Rich's Beef Short Ribs

Summer may be ending, but that doesn't have to mean the end of grilling season. And beef short ribs are always good year-round.

Rich Clark in Altamonte Springs sent us his recipe for beef short ribs on the charcoal grill.

"The main thing with anything going on the grill is to make a nice rub. To add flavor and tenderize. I use a very simple one. Salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin, smoked paprika, cayenne, and brown sugar. I usually let it set while I light the charcoal. Then soak the pecan wood used for the smoking process. I like pecan as it is light and adds a wonderful earthy, nutty flavor," he wrote.

"Then it is all up to the grill to do its job: low and slow. I think these ribs took about two and a half hours to complete."

We'd love to showcase your favorite recipes! Submit them to us at www.FOX35Orlando.com/407.