What were those bright, shiny clouds in the sky? Here's the answer

Did you see those neat, colorful, and wispy clouds in this sky this morning?

On Thursday morning, beautiful noctilucent clouds were spotted off the Florida Coast.

What are noctilucent clouds?

These clouds, which have a shimmering silvery-blue color, are mainly made of ice crystals and form at altitudes of 50–70 miles above the Earth. Their unique appearance is attributed to the high altitude where they exist, which is typically devoid of the dust or other particles and water vapor needed for their formation.

The recent sighting of these clouds was triggered by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, which took place just before dawn.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Brooks Garner explained, "These clouds are essentially a mix of water vapor and rocket exhaust that exists in the mesosphere way, way, way up. Like basically in the vacuum of space."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), noctilucent clouds were first documented in the late 19th century, specifically in 1885, shortly after a significant volcanic eruption.

While these clouds have been observed since 1885, after the Krakatoa volcano erupted, it’s still unclear if the volcanic debris contributed to their formation. The exact conditions that lead to the creation of noctilucent clouds at such heights remain somewhat of a mystery.