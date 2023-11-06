What to know about Central Florida elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7

Stream FOX 35 News:

Voters in some Central Florida counties will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to choose candidates in a number of municipal elections.

Polls will be open in Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

One high-profile race is that for Orlando mayor, where incumbent Buddy Dyer is seeking a sixth term. He is being challenged by three opponents: former state senate candidate Steve Dixon; former Orlando commissioner Sam Ings; and personal fitness trainer Tony Vargas. Voters in Orlando will also choose who will represent District 4 and District 6, where incumbents are also facing challengers.

Other notable races include the primary elections to fill a vacancy in Florida House Dist. 35 which opened when former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud was named president of South Florida State College earlier this year.

Here are all races in the five counties that will hold elections on Tuesday. The results will be listed here after polls close on Tuesday..

Brevard County

Residents in Barefoot Bay, Cape Canaveral, Indian Harbor Beach, Rockledge, and Melbourne Beach will go to the polls on Tuesday. In addition to city leadership positions, voters in Clermont and Minneola will decide on whether to extend the length of terms for elected officials from two to four years.

Brevard County voters can find their voting location here.

Lake County

Residents in Clermont, Lady Lake, Mascotte, Minneola, and Tavares will go to the polls on Tuesday.

Lake County voters can find their voting location here.

Orange County

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is seeking a sixth term and is being challenged by three opponents: former state senate candidate Steve Dixon, former city commissioner; Sam Ings, and personal fitness trainer Tony Vargas.

There are also races for two commission seats. Dist. 4 commissioner and incumbent Patty Sheehan faces Katie Koch, a business executive, and Randy Ross, who has served as a political consultant. Dist. 6 commissioner and incumbent Bakari Burns faces business executive Rufus Hawkins.

In addition to Orlando city elections, some Orange County residents in the eastern precincts will vote for Florida House District 35, where there are two primary elections.

Candidates Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzman, and Tom Keen will face off in the Democratic primary, while Erika Booth, Ken Davenport, and Scotty Moore seek the Republican nomination. The winners will advance to the general election which is scheduled for Jan. 16. The district includes parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans will be allowed to vote in their respective primaries. All other votes can cast a ballot in the general election on Jan. 16.

Orange County voters can find their voting location here.

Osceola County

Osceola County does not have any municipal elections, but residents in the eastern precincts will vote for Florida House Dist. 35, where there are two primary elections.

Candidates Rishi Bagga, Marucci Guzman, and Tom Keen will face off in the Democratic primary, while Erika Booth, Ken Davenport, and Scotty Moore seek the Republican nomination. The winners will advance to the general election which is scheduled for Jan. 16. The district includes parts or Orange and Osceola counties.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans will be allowed to vote in their respective primaries. All other votes can cast a ballot in the general election on Jan. 16.

Osceola County voters can find their voting location here.

Seminole County

In Seminole County, Oviedo and Lake Mary are the only two municipalities with elections.

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek is seeking a third term and is being challenged by Judith Dolores Smith, a former council member, and Brady Duke, a former congressional candidate for U.S. House Florida District 7.

In Lake Mary, Seat 2 commissioner and incumbent George Duryea is challenged by accountant Kristina Renteria.

Seminole County voters can find their voting location here.

Central Florida Election Results, Nov. 7, 2023: