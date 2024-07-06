Westgate Resorts to layoff 357 workers in Orlando to 'streamline operations,' company says

Westgate Resorts is cutting 357 jobs in Orlando as part of an effort to streamline operations, the company said.

The company filed the layoff notice on the Florida Commerce website on June 28. Employees will officially be out of a job on August 30.

Although hundreds are being laid off, the company said it is encouraging those to be laid off to apply for other opportunities within the company.

In a statement to FOX 35, a spokesperson for Westgate Resorts said,

"Westgate Resorts has recently merged several of its marketing and operational support teams in order to streamline operations and provide a better experience for Owners and guests. Team Members affected by these changes will be given the opportunity to apply for open and available positions throughout the company."

Westgate Resorts was founded in 1982 and has become the largest privately held corporation in Central Florida. There are currently five different Westgate Resorts in Orlando.