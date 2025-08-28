Westbound I-4 partially reopens after BMW hits traffic sign pole: FHP

Westbound Interstate 4 has partially reopened in Volusia County after a crash closed the freeway on Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). FHP said the driver of a BMW drove off the roadway and crashed into a sign pole.

What we know:

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 4 near mile marker 105, which falls between Lake Monroe and Deltona. The westbound lanes have partially reopened, though there is a heavy traffic backup for several miles.

Eastbound I-4 is flowing, though there may be some slowing.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said, citing witnesses, that the driver of a 2025 BMW M4 appeared to be speeding on I-4 and passing other vehicles on the shoulder, when the vehicle went off the road and hit a sign support pole.

One person was ejected from the vehicle. A second person was able to crawl out of the vehicle, FHP said. Both people were taken to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, FHP said.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP