West Melbourne parent arrested after dropping baggy of drugs during school drop-off, police say

A West Melbourne father was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly dropping a bag of cocaine during school drop-off at Mustard Seed Kidz Preschool, police said.

Gary Anthony Heslop, 41, was taken into custody after a staff member spotted a clear bag containing a white substance on the ground and contacted authorities, according to the West Melbourne Police Department.

Officers responded to the school on Eber Road and identified Heslop through video surveillance as the individual who dropped the bag, which contained seven smaller bags of cocaine.

Police said Heslop returned to the school a short time later, where officers were waiting. He was arrested without incident, and a subsequent search uncovered additional illegal substances on his person.

Heslop faces multiple drug-related charges, including possession of cocaine (7.04 grams) with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance (8.18 grams of opiate pills) with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (2.03 grams of oxycodone), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $33,000 bond.

Authorities commended the school’s staff for their vigilance in reporting the incident.

"Drugs have no place in our community, especially near schools," police said in a statement.

