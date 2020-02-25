Welfare check leads to child abuse arrest

Titusville Police discovered a case of child abuse as they were performing a welfare check Monday.

According to Titusville Police, officers went to a home on Trinidad Avenue looking for Anna Primavere, who was last seen on Wednesday. They say they did not find the missing woman but did find a child eating dirt.

According to an arrest report, the child was dirty and covered in bruises. Police arrested the child’s caretaker, Zongmu Wang, 57, after the discovery.

Police say the cases are not related, and there is no indication that Primavere is related to the child. They say Primavere was renting a room in the residence.

Anyone who knows about Primavere’s whereabouts is asked to call Titusville Police at 321-264-7800.