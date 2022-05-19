'Welcome to Rockville' 2022 kicks off in Daytona Beach

article

America's largest rock festival brought in tens of thousands of fans Thursday with Kiss as a headliner, one of the band's last shows in Florida.

"Here for the music, here for the scene and having a great time, said Andrew Price, a fan who spoke to FOX 35.

That music is pulling in 35,000 to 40,000 people each day of the festival – the second time in six months, as last year's festival was pushed to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody is just so happy to be back to normal after COVID," Beth Wertz said, "I’m a nurse, I took care of COVID patients, things were shut down and this just makes me so happy."

COVID is just one of the factors for major events these days.

"We are still facing struggles that a lot of live events and a lot of businesses, in general, are facing with labor shortages and the cost of goods, the cost of gas," said Chamie McCurry, the head of marketing for the event.

Heat and storms are in the forecast. The music will go on in the rain, but thunder and lightning could cause delays.

"We brought ponchos, we’re okay with getting a little wet," said Krista Dalton.

There will be nearly 100 bands playing at the festival.

This weekend, fans will also see headliners like Guns N' Roses, Korn, and The Smashing Pumpkins. You can find out more about the festival and purchase passes on the Welcome to Rockville website.