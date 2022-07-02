'We understand these words offended some': City of Orlando apologizes after 4th of July message

article

The City of Orlando has issued an apology after a controversial 4th of July statement posted on its website reportedly offended some residents.

In a newsletter about the upcoming Fireworks at the Fountain event, the City of Orlando wrote the following:

"A lot of people probably don’t want to celebrate our nation right now, and we can’t blame them. When there is so much division, hate and unrest, why on earth would you want to have a party celebrating any of it?"

The message went on to say: "But in all seriousness, you know in your heart, Fourth of July fireworks are amazing, especially when you are standing in 90° heat, 100% humidity, next to 100,000 of your closest friends. In that moment, something takes over and we all become united in an inexplicable bond. Yes, America is in strife right now, but you know what...we already bought the fireworks."

The message didn't go over well with many residents, prompting the city to issue an apology on Saturday on social media.

"The City of Orlando sincerely regrets the negative impact our words have had on some in our community. We understand these words offended some of our residents, which was not our intent. We value the freedoms we have in this country and are thankful to the men and women who have fought and continue to fight for those.

We take pride in celebrating the 4th of July to express our gratitude to those men and women and honor the country we live in."

There were mixed reactions to the City of Orlando's apology post on Facebook.

"Whomever wrote these words knew exactly what they were saying. Whomever wrote this I would like to let them know that I have a large pickup truck and will be willing to help them move out of this country at any time God bless the USA," wrote on commenter.

Another person wrote, "Nah, that email was 100% on point. There's no point in celebrating America at the moment. Those who have a problem with what was said should just leave Orlando."

FOX 35 has reached out to the City of Orlando for additional comments.