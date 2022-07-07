'We really did give a damn': St. Augustine's Scarlett O'Hara's, Dos Gatos closing after 50 years

article

Two bars in St. Augustine, located next door to each other, are permanently closing down after 50 years in business.

Scarlett O'Hara's and Dos Gatos announced on a Facebook post on Tuesday that they will be closing down, offering apologies to friends and loyal customers. The owners are citing skyrocketing costs, the pandemic's lingering effect on tourism, and the natural change in the guests' tastes as reasons for the closures.

These local bars were known for their food, live music, and craft drinks. By Thursday afternoon, over 440 guests and local visitors had commented on Facebook under the "Friends and Loyal Customers" letter saying they were "heartbroken" and claiming that "St. Augustine will not be the same" without their establishments.

"This wonderful little restaurant has seen quite her share in 50 years and the building that much more in over 100!" says Scarlett O'Hara's. "We know that whoever takes charge moving forward will create something amazing for St. Augustine."

Scarlett O'Hara's was known for being "The Most Haunted Restaurant in Florida." Staff had reported seeing picture frames moving and feeling as if they were being watched while closing at night.

The bars said farewell to their "Scarlett," their friends and loyal customers. They end their letter with "We really did give a damn."