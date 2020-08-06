Wawa announces new kids meal menu option

article

Wawa announced Thursday that it's adding a new kids meal menu option at participating stores along the east coast.

The popular convenience chain says Wawa Kids Meals will start at just $3.99 and come with a meal option, snack option and drink option.

Meals include a junior hoagie, mac and cheese, cheese quesadilla, chicken strips, two meatballs or a small chicken noodle soup. Customers will also select a snack option; including apple slices, chips, yogurt, cheese stick, or a cookie. Wash it down with a choice of water, milk, or chocolate milk.

The meal will come in an interactive box with games and activities designed for children. And what kids meal isn't complete without a small reward, such as collectible Wally Goose trading cards?

Wawa customers are asked to check their local stores for participation and details.

