Truck crashes into fire hydrant causing flooding at Orlando intersection, home

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:35AM
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash at an Orlando intersection caused an apparent water main break after a vehicle collided with a fire hydrant early Tuesday morning, officials said.

East Michigan Street is currently closed between Conroy Gardens Road and Bass Lake Boulevard, as crews make repairs. The repairs are expected to be completed later Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 35 News' Marley Capper spoke with one man whose home was impacted by the broken fire hydrant. He provided FOX 35 with a tour of his house, showing us where the water entered the residence and his garage.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 2:23 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound in the area when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a fire hydrant. 

The collision caused the fire hydrant to come off, causing flooding in the area.

The driver, a 33-year-old Orlando man, was not taken to the hospital and remained at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.