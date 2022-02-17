WATCH: Woman on motorized suitcase leads police on 'chase' at Orlando airport

An unruly passenger was arrested after police say she hopped on a motorized suitcase and led them on a chase at Orlando International Airport.

The video starts at the ticket counter at the airport and ends with the ride to police headquarters.

Police got a call from the Southwest ticket counter about the woman from New Jersey. The police report says she was too drunk to fly.

Body cam video shows her interaction when confronted by police.

"I didn't do nothing wrong. I didn't do nothing, they watched me."

Chelsea Alston, 31, could be heard yelling profanity before and after the exchange. Then she takes off on a motorized suitcase.

The officer was not concerned she was going anywhere quickly, so the officer calmly followed her. Eventually he caught up to her at the tram.

This happened back in April and police just released the video.

The woman is facing a long list of charges including battery of law enforcement.

