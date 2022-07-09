Watch: Volusia County deputies use boat to help rescue missing man
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - When a missing man was found in the woods Friday in Volusia County, deputies and neighbors worked together to help rescue him.
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office shared a video from one deputy's body-worn camera, which showed him and others calling the man's name – he reportedly had Alzheimer's disease --and walking through tropical plants and trees (and event a spider web) to find him.
"Say something if you can hear us," a deputy shouts, according to the video.
Deputies found the man, but apparently needed a better way to help him out of the woods. They borrowed a neighbor's boat and a canoe and used a nearby river.
"He was brought back to his house and medically cleared. Thanks to all involved in this effort," VSO said.
Watch the video below: