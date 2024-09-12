WATCH: SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew to attempt first private spacewalk

Stream Polaris Dawn spacewalk mission

A crew of four civilians participating in SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission are set to attempt the first private spacewalk on Thursday morning.

SpaceX said the spacewalk will be the first extravehicular activity (EVA) using commercially developed hardware, procedures, and the new SpaceX EVA suit.

When the hatch of the Dragon spacecraft is opened, all four crewmembers will be exposed to the conditions of outer space. Mission Commander Jared Isaacman and Mission Specilaist Sarah Gillis will separately exit the spacecraft for 12 minutes each and conduct a series of tests to evaluate the mobility of their suits during the spacewalk.

The historic event is scheduled for 5:58 a.m. ET.