Watch: SpaceX liftoff of Falcon 9 carrying Arabsat communications satellite

SpaceX launch of Arabsat BADR-8 mission

SpaceX's next launch from Florida will include the ARABSAT BADR-8 mission when a Falcon 9 rocket will carry the telecommunications satellite to a geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The 127-minute launch window was expected to open on Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. ET with liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If needed, there is a backup opportunity available on Wednesday, May 24 with the same window.

According to SpaceX, the first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, OneWeb Launch 17, and seven Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.