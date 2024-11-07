Joe Biden addresses nation on Donald Trump election win

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday for the first time after former President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, Biden acknowledged Trump’s victory and assured the public that there will be a peaceful and orderly transition of power.

"For 200 years, America has carried on the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world. That’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact," Biden said. "We’re the people. The people vote and choose their own leaders, and they do it peacefully. In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails."

Biden said he had spoken with Trump to congratulate him on his win and reiterated his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. He also praised Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, "She gave her whole heart and effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran."

The president's remarks focused on unity and respect in the wake of a divisive election. "I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree," Biden said. "No matter who you voted for, see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans. Bring down the temperature."

Biden concluded his speech by reflecting on the achievements of his administration and urging Americans to "keep the faith" during the transition period. "Together, we’ve changed America for the better. Now we have 74 days to finish our term. Let’s make every day count. That’s the responsibility we have to the American people," he said.

"Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable," Biden added. "The American experiment endures. We’re going to be okay, but we need to stay engaged. We need to keep going. And above all, we need to keep the faith."

He closed with gratitude and optimism, saying, "So proud to have worked with all of you. God bless you all, God bless America, and may God protect our troops."