WATCH: Motorcyclist crashes while crossing rising drawbridge in Florida

A tourist received a citation after driving his motorcycle onto the Main Street Bridge as it started opening. He said he wasn't trying to jump the bridge, but rather, he never saw the traffic arm due to bad weather.

Video shows a motorcyclist busting through a traffic arm on the bridge, police said, as it starts being raised for boat traffic. Officers said 60-year-old Mark Hagen is then seen falling off the bike before it’s left dangling from the drawbridge. His camper is on the very edge of the bridge, creating quite a scene.

Witness Carl Kirby says, "Firemen were already starting to show up and were standing on the top over there."

Hagen told FOX 35 News he was blinded by the heavy rain and never saw the traffic gate. He said he was in shock when it all happened and thinks there needs to be more signage and better lighting, especially for visitors who aren’t familiar with the bridge.

Tourist Ian Batchelar said, "You might not see it until it was too late."

Last March, a biker jumped, as the drawbridge was opening. A month later, a driver in an SUV did the same. Hagen insisted he was not trying to jump the bridge. He said he was on his way home to Georgia after enjoying Bike Week.

Now, he is recovering from back, neck, hip and knee injuries. He feels lucky to be alive but hopes improvements are made, before someone else gets hurt.



