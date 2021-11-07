Watch: Massive fight breaks out at UCF's homecoming tailgate

A viral video shows a massive fight at the University of Central Florida's homecoming Saturday.

Witnesses say it started when two fraternities were strolling, which is when historically Black fraternities and sororities perform choreographed moves to music. Witnesses say they saw someone get shoved and the situation escalated.

"I’m like, 'OK, they’re pushing rival fraternities," and that’s when I see the first punch gets thrown," said Brandon Evans, who saw the situation unfold.

Evans and his friend were grilling at the time, as people were getting shoved into their grill.

"We’re just telling people like, ‘Hey! Move away! Move away!’ because people were getting backed into the grill. Some people were getting burned. We’re also trying to make sure none of the food falls. We already had another grill that was broken," Evans said.

They later moved the grill so no one would get hurt by it.

"It honestly looked like a WWE event," Evans said. "I actually did see some people messed up… eye, bloody lip and we don’t want that going on. It’s homecoming, we’re here to have fun, relax and at the end of the day see, the Knights win a game."

Evans says he's never seen a fight like this at UCF homecoming before and hopes he doesn't again.

"We’re here to have a good time. We’re there to have fun," Evans said. "There’s no reason. You don’t gain anything out of fighting."