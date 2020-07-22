WATCH: Man resuscitated by OPD officer, Good Samaritan

A police officer and a Good Samaritan teamed up to save a man who was passed out along an Orlando road.

Officer Danielle Torres who spotted the passed out man during her patrol told the man, "Keep breathing! Breathe! Breathe for me!"

Authorities say the man appeared to have suffered from an overdose.

Torres attempted to give the man CPR, and as a Good Samaritan walked by, she asked for help with chest compressions.

"Do you know chest compressions?" Torres asked. "When I get tired out, I'll need you to take over!"

The two worked together to bring the man back to life.

Officer Torres gave the man a dose of Narcan to revive him and the samaritan continued with the chest compressions as they wait for EMTs to arrive.

After a few more tries from Officer Torres and the Samaritan, the man gasped for his first breath.