Polk County sheriff provides update on illegal gambling investigation

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media Thursday at 1p.m. on an undercover illegal gambling investigation. The investigation has led to 11 search warrants across the county.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon at 1p.m. to release details about a countywide undercover illegal gambling investigation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

What we know:

Detectives with the sheriff’s office executed 11 search warrants Thursday at multiple locations throughout Polk County, authorities said. Two preliminary Facebook Live videos posted by the agency showed Judd and Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie outside the Discount & Deli on Pilaklakaha Avenue in Auburndale, where deputies were seen removing illegal gambling machines.

The sheriff’s office said additional photos, video, and information about arrests and charges will be shared with the public.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS