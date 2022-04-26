NASA, SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts blast off from Florida

Another round of astronauts are headed for the International Space Station after a successful early morning launch on Wednesday that lit up the Florida sky.



Crew-4 is the fifth crewed mission to the International Space Station for NASA and SpaceX. The astronauts lifted off at 3:52 a.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The crew is riding in style in a brand new Crew Dragon capsule called "Freedom." It is scheduled to dock and the space station at 8:15 p.m. EDT, the same day as the launch.

| Watch the launch live in the FOX 35 News App |

The Crew-4 flight consists of Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, all NASA astronauts, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ELSA (European Space Agency).

NASA and SpaceX have been planning the mission for the last six months. After Crew-3 passes the torch, they will return to Earth a few days later.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti

According to SpaceX's website, all four astronauts will "conduct over 200 science experiments in areas such as materials science, health technologies, and plant science to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth."

Advertisement

This is the Dragon rocket's first flight supporting the mission and the fourth flight for Falcon 9's first stage booster, according to SpaceX.