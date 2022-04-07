2022 Hurricane Forecast: Watch Colorado State University's hurricane forecast

Colorado State University released its 2022 Hurricane Forecast Thursday at the National Tropical Weather Conference.

"We anticipate that the 2022 Atlantic basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity. Current weak La Niña conditions look fairly likely to transition to neutral ENSO by this summer/fall, but the odds of a significant El Niño seem unlikely," the report said.

They also predict an "above-average probability" for major hurricanes to read landfall along the U.S. coastline and Caribbean.

You can watch the livestream of the convention, here.