Watch: Helicopter video shows rescue of missing 4-year-old Florida boy

Helicopter video shows the moment deputies were able to locate a 4-year-old boy who had wandered away from his Brevard County home and got lost in a thick wooded area on Friday.

Little Frankie Orwig's dad told FOX 35 that around 9 a.m., he laid his head down to rest while his son was playing on an iPad.

"I wasn’t even asleep 35 minutes or so. Then I get up, I look for him, he wasn’t in the house, and I’m freaking out," Frank Orwig told FOX 35 News.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Child Abduction Response Team flooded the streets, while its helicopter searched from above. Video from the Sheriff’s helicopter showed Frankie had wandered into a thick wooded area about 50 or 60 yards from the house. His dog, Rufus, was with him.

The helicopter was able to guide the rescue team to Frankie and carry him out of the woods and into the arms of his father.

"I ran up to him, and I wouldn’t even let him go, I was just crying so badly."

Frankie was uninjured and is back home relaxing with his sidekick Rufus.