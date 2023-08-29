Watch: Fireball meteor soars across Colorado night sky
Videos from doorbell cams to a bodycam captured a spectacular sight in the Colorado night sky over the weekend.
The meteor was spotted all over the state and a few other places in the United States, as recorded by the American Meteor Society.
Other videos circulating online show the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and fading from view.
This happened around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 27.
RELATED: Rare blue supermoon to appear this week: What to know
Per NASA, fireballs and "bolides" are exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a wide area.
Objects that cause fireballs usually aren’t large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact.
This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News Digital contributed.